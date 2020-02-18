NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;24;NNE;4;67%

Binghamton;Cloudy;27;ESE;8;66%

Buffalo;Showers;30;E;9;78%

Central Park;Cloudy;38;ENE;10;54%

Dansville;Snow;32;SSE;10;78%

Dunkirk;Showers;36;ESE;9;63%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;35;ENE;6;66%

Elmira;Snow;33;Calm;0;63%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;36;ENE;7;54%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;SE;12;69%

Fulton;Flurries;27;N;6;58%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;64%

Islip;Cloudy;34;ENE;8;69%

Ithaca;Flurries;31;ESE;9;63%

Jamestown;Snow;38;SE;9;57%

Massena;Cloudy;2;ENE;3;69%

Montauk;Clear;39;E;8;64%

Montgomery;Flurries;28;N;6;65%

Monticello;Cloudy;25;E;9;75%

New York;Cloudy;38;ENE;10;54%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;37;ENE;12;52%

New York Lga;Cloudy;37;ENE;9;54%

Newburgh;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;68%

Niagara Falls;Snow;32;E;10;68%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;14;ENE;7;52%

Penn (Yan);Snow;25;Calm;0;78%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;2;Calm;0;79%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;61%

Rochester;Flurries;25;ESE;9;68%

Rome;Cloudy;26;E;10;63%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;0;NNE;3;79%

Shirley;Cloudy;32;NNE;3;60%

Syracuse;Flurries;26;ENE;10;63%

Watertown;Cloudy;18;ENE;7;65%

Wellsville;Flurries;32;SE;9;78%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;33;ENE;6;66%

White Plains;Cloudy;33;E;6;51%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather