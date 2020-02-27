NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, February 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;41;ESE;5;88%

Binghamton;Rain;37;WSW;12;93%

Buffalo;Snow;32;W;12;82%

Central Park;Cloudy;42;ENE;8;95%

Dansville;Showers;37;E;5;92%

Dunkirk;Snow;30;W;11;85%

East Hampton;Rain;43;E;20;96%

Elmira;Showers;38;WSW;13;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;47;E;14;89%

Fort Drum;Rain;41;SSE;18;80%

Fulton;Showers;39;N;7;85%

Glens Falls;Rain;37;ENE;8;88%

Islip;Rain;46;ENE;14;89%

Ithaca;Rain;39;SSW;15;100%

Jamestown;Flurries;25;W;15;100%

Massena;Cloudy;34;ENE;15;85%

Montauk;Showers;43;E;15;96%

Montgomery;Showers;42;NE;6;100%

Monticello;Showers;39;E;15;91%

New York;Showers;42;ENE;8;95%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;45;E;17;100%

New York Lga;Showers;41;ENE;18;93%

Newburgh;Showers;45;ESE;15;93%

Niagara Falls;Snow;30;WNW;14;85%

Ogdensburg;Ice;32;ENE;8;100%

Penn (Yan);Showers;38;SSW;10;85%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;45;E;14;82%

Rochester;Snow;33;W;12;91%

Rome;Rain;41;ESE;18;79%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;E;13;75%

Shirley;Cloudy;46;E;10;88%

Syracuse;Rain;40;WSW;3;92%

Watertown;Showers;45;SSE;15;73%

Wellsville;Flurries;31;W;17;92%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;44;E;14;95%

White Plains;Showers;43;E;16;92%

_____

