NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;36;S;10;67%

Binghamton;Flurries;33;S;13;88%

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;SSW;7;77%

Central Park;Cloudy;41;N;5;73%

Dansville;Cloudy;41;SE;9;82%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;SW;6;78%

East Hampton;Showers;38;SE;8;76%

Elmira;Showers;43;SSW;12;62%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;42;SE;13;70%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;38;SSE;13;45%

Fulton;Showers;43;SSW;14;62%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;S;10;66%

Islip;Cloudy;41;SE;10;81%

Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;17;88%

Jamestown;Cloudy;37;S;9;88%

Massena;Cloudy;31;SSE;7;63%

Montauk;Showers;39;SE;9;66%

Montgomery;Snow;37;S;9;72%

Monticello;Snow;33;SSE;10;86%

New York;Cloudy;41;N;5;73%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;41;ESE;15;82%

New York Lga;Cloudy;42;ESE;12;67%

Newburgh;Snow;36;SSE;7;74%

Niagara Falls;Showers;40;SSW;5;77%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;S;14;44%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;40;S;9;73%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;S;12;38%

Poughkeepsie;Flurries;37;SSE;3;66%

Rochester;Cloudy;40;SSW;5;79%

Rome;Showers;41;SSE;10;57%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;S;6;51%

Shirley;Cloudy;41;SE;9;67%

Syracuse;Cloudy;42;S;20;64%

Watertown;Showers;43;S;12;41%

Wellsville;Cloudy;35;S;15;92%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;39;SE;9;72%

White Plains;Cloudy;37;ESE;8;75%

