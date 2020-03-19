NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 19, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;42;SSE;9;69%

Binghamton;Rain;38;SSE;8;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;NE;9;86%

Central Park;Rain;45;N;6;60%

Dansville;Showers;43;SSE;6;92%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;45;NE;7;84%

East Hampton;Showers;43;SE;8;81%

Elmira;Rain;43;Calm;0;82%

Farmingdale;Showers;45;SE;9;73%

Fort Drum;Showers;41;SSE;10;48%

Fulton;Rain;42;N;5;62%

Glens Falls;Showers;38;Calm;0;58%

Islip;Showers;44;SE;8;85%

Ithaca;Rain;41;SE;9;88%

Jamestown;Showers;41;SE;10;95%

Massena;Cloudy;34;ENE;10;58%

Montauk;Showers;44;SE;5;73%

Montgomery;Showers;39;Calm;0;88%

Monticello;Rain;37;E;7;93%

New York;Rain;45;N;6;60%

New York Jfk;Rain;43;SE;12;85%

New York Lga;Rain;45;SSE;9;60%

Newburgh;Rain;41;NE;6;82%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;38;ENE;11;85%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;34;NE;6;69%

Penn (Yan);Rain;42;ESE;6;88%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;66%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;42;SE;5;67%

Rochester;Showers;38;ESE;7;85%

Rome;Rain;43;ESE;7;53%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;63%

Shirley;Showers;44;SE;6;73%

Syracuse;Rain;44;N;6;65%

Watertown;Showers;38;ENE;6;57%

Wellsville;Rain;38;SSE;12;96%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;43;SE;6;73%

White Plains;Rain;40;ESE;8;82%

