NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;45;NNW;2;84%
Binghamton;Clear;44;NW;9;92%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;42;SSW;2;90%
Central Park;Clear;56;NW;17;61%
Dansville;Clear;40;Calm;0;96%
Dunkirk;Clear;44;SSW;5;80%
East Hampton;Cloudy;54;NW;9;84%
Elmira;Clear;45;SSW;6;92%
Farmingdale;Clear;58;NNW;10;64%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;41;W;3;88%
Fulton;Clear;41;WNW;3;88%
Glens Falls;Clear;43;N;5;80%
Islip;Clear;55;NNW;6;73%
Ithaca;Clear;43;NNW;6;100%
Jamestown;Fog;37;SSW;6;100%
Massena;Clear;34;S;3;98%
Montauk;Rain;54;NW;8;82%
Montgomery;Clear;50;NNW;9;60%
Monticello;Clear;45;NW;4;76%
New York;Clear;56;WNW;6;61%
New York Jfk;Clear;57;NNW;18;66%
New York Lga;Clear;57;NNW;17;54%
Newburgh;Clear;52;NNW;12;57%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;3;92%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Clear;47;WSW;6;76%
Plattsburgh;Clear;44;W;5;65%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;50;N;9;71%
Rochester;Clear;42;WSW;7;88%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;6;92%
Saranac Lake;Clear;32;Calm;0;88%
Shirley;Mostly clear;57;NNW;16;66%
Syracuse;Fog;41;W;3;95%
Watertown;Fog;36;Calm;0;96%
Wellsville;Clear;40;WNW;9;92%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;14;80%
White Plains;Clear;53;NNW;21;66%
_____
