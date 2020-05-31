NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 31, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;54;NW;3;74%

Binghamton;Clear;47;NW;8;73%

Buffalo;Clear;49;NW;1;85%

Central Park;Mostly clear;65;NNW;17;50%

Dansville;Cloudy;52;NW;6;76%

Dunkirk;Clear;48;NW;4;78%

East Hampton;Clear;61;NNW;9;61%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;51;N;3;68%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;67;NNW;14;54%

Fort Drum;Clear;42;NNW;5;83%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;46;NNW;5;76%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;52;NNW;6;68%

Islip;Mostly clear;62;NNW;3;71%

Ithaca;Clear;46;NW;8;82%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;45;NW;5;82%

Massena;Clear;44;WNW;10;78%

Montauk;Clear;61;NW;7;66%

Montgomery;Clear;57;NW;9;57%

Monticello;Clear;50;WNW;6;77%

New York;Mostly clear;65;WNW;6;50%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;66;N;15;56%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;67;NW;17;50%

Newburgh;Clear;59;NW;14;58%

Niagara Falls;Clear;47;NW;3;88%

Ogdensburg;Clear;43;N;7;87%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;48;N;6;73%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;9;68%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;60;NW;12;57%

Rochester;Clear;46;WNW;3;85%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;10;83%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;41;N;5;88%

Shirley;Clear;64;NNW;9;60%

Syracuse;Clear;51;NNW;10;71%

Watertown;Clear;47;N;7;73%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;43;WNW;8;92%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;N;9;64%

White Plains;Clear;61;NW;14;59%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather