NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;3;57%
Binghamton;Sunny;68;Calm;0;67%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;70;NNE;2;71%
Central Park;Sunny;82;Calm;0;55%
Dansville;Mostly sunny;71;NW;3;72%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;3;69%
East Hampton;Sunny;82;NNW;7;55%
Elmira;Sunny;71;Calm;0;72%
Farmingdale;Sunny;85;ENE;5;50%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;69;NNE;3;79%
Fulton;Sunny;72;WNW;8;70%
Glens Falls;Sunny;79;WSW;6;54%
Islip;Mostly sunny;83;NNE;2;59%
Ithaca;Sunny;70;NNW;5;78%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;83%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;69;N;8;62%
Montauk;Partly sunny;79;WNW;6;64%
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;76;NW;5;66%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;75;W;2;71%
New York;Sunny;82;Calm;0;55%
New York Jfk;Sunny;85;Calm;0;49%
New York Lga;Sunny;85;ENE;6;44%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;7;73%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;2;72%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;72%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;70;N;10;70%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;78;N;3;66%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;67%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;72;W;10;65%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;64;N;3;80%
Shirley;Sunny;85;N;3;52%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;74;N;6;61%
Watertown;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;75%
Wellsville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;83;NNE;8;56%
White Plains;Sunny;79;Calm;0;61%
_____
