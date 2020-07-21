NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;3;57%

Binghamton;Sunny;68;Calm;0;67%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;70;NNE;2;71%

Central Park;Sunny;82;Calm;0;55%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;71;NW;3;72%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;3;69%

East Hampton;Sunny;82;NNW;7;55%

Elmira;Sunny;71;Calm;0;72%

Farmingdale;Sunny;85;ENE;5;50%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;69;NNE;3;79%

Fulton;Sunny;72;WNW;8;70%

Glens Falls;Sunny;79;WSW;6;54%

Islip;Mostly sunny;83;NNE;2;59%

Ithaca;Sunny;70;NNW;5;78%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;83%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;69;N;8;62%

Montauk;Partly sunny;79;WNW;6;64%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;76;NW;5;66%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;75;W;2;71%

New York;Sunny;82;Calm;0;55%

New York Jfk;Sunny;85;Calm;0;49%

New York Lga;Sunny;85;ENE;6;44%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;7;73%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;2;72%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;72%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;70;N;10;70%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;78;N;3;66%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;67%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;72;W;10;65%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;64;N;3;80%

Shirley;Sunny;85;N;3;52%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;74;N;6;61%

Watertown;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;75%

Wellsville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;83;NNE;8;56%

White Plains;Sunny;79;Calm;0;61%

_____

