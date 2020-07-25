NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;1;92%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;67;E;1;90%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%

Dansville;Mostly clear;69;SSE;2;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;SW;2;97%

East Hampton;Clear;63;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;84%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;60;SSE;3;86%

Fulton;Mostly clear;59;SSW;6;93%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Partly cloudy;71;NE;1;90%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;64;E;6;100%

Jamestown;Fog;66;Calm;0;93%

Massena;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;3;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;60;W;3;97%

New York;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;93%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;78%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;64;NE;1;95%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;68;WSW;3;89%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;3;96%

Rome;Partly cloudy;63;E;3;90%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;89%

Shirley;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;89%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;86%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;58;E;5;93%

Wellsville;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;NW;3;89%

