NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;1;92%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;67;E;1;90%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
Dansville;Mostly clear;69;SSE;2;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;SW;2;97%
East Hampton;Clear;63;Calm;0;98%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;84%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;60;SSE;3;86%
Fulton;Mostly clear;59;SSW;6;93%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Partly cloudy;71;NE;1;90%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;64;E;6;100%
Jamestown;Fog;66;Calm;0;93%
Massena;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Montauk;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;89%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;3;100%
Monticello;Mostly clear;60;W;3;97%
New York;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;93%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;78%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;64;NE;1;95%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;68;WSW;3;89%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;3;96%
Rome;Partly cloudy;63;E;3;90%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;89%
Shirley;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;89%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;86%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;58;E;5;93%
Wellsville;Clear;63;Calm;0;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;69;NW;3;89%
_____
