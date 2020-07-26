NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;W;1;84%
Binghamton;Clear;69;WSW;5;75%
Buffalo;Clear;70;SSW;2;87%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;81%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;68;S;3;83%
Dunkirk;Clear;67;S;3;80%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;75;WSW;9;90%
Elmira;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;7;78%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;6;56%
Fulton;Cloudy;69;SSW;6;67%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SSW;6;92%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;3;86%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Clear;63;S;5;93%
Massena;Cloudy;71;SW;10;65%
Montauk;Clear;76;WSW;10;90%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;2;92%
Monticello;Fog;65;WSW;2;96%
New York;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;81%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;12;84%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;9;71%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;W;6;88%
Niagara Falls;Clear;70;SW;3;86%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;82%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;SW;5;83%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;52%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;6;84%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;61;SSW;6;72%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;78;SW;8;81%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;65%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;6;65%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;63;W;5;83%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;76;SW;9;87%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%
_____
