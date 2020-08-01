NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 1, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;77;NW;1;63%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;68;N;3;75%

Buffalo;Sunny;73;ESE;2;70%

Central Park;Sunny;78;N;3;59%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;6;75%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;71;E;1;77%

East Hampton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;69%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;68;WSW;5;75%

Farmingdale;Sunny;81;Calm;0;66%

Fort Drum;Sunny;74;SE;3;66%

Fulton;Sunny;74;S;5;78%

Glens Falls;Sunny;76;N;3;59%

Islip;Mostly sunny;77;NNE;1;77%

Ithaca;Sunny;70;SSE;3;81%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;67;SE;3;75%

Massena;Sunny;72;Calm;0;73%

Montauk;Sunny;75;NNW;5;84%

Montgomery;Sunny;73;Calm;0;70%

Monticello;Sunny;78;ESE;2;63%

New York;Sunny;78;N;3;59%

New York Jfk;Sunny;80;Calm;0;73%

New York Lga;Sunny;78;ENE;8;59%

Newburgh;Sunny;73;Calm;0;68%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;71;ESE;3;72%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;75;Calm;0;68%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;70;WSW;3;75%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;72;SE;3;75%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;76;N;7;61%

Rochester;Sunny;69;SW;6;70%

Rome;Sunny;70;N;3;70%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;67;S;3;72%

Shirley;Sunny;79;N;3;71%

Syracuse;Sunny;74;Calm;0;73%

Watertown;Sunny;75;Calm;0;70%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;62;SSE;3;89%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;74;N;2;87%

White Plains;Sunny;77;NNE;3;59%

