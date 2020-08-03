NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, August 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;73;W;1;88%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;68;W;15;72%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;68;W;5;77%
Central Park;Cloudy;83;N;7;67%
Dansville;Cloudy;69;NNW;5;80%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;W;5;88%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;9;92%
Elmira;Cloudy;71;WSW;7;72%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;81;WSW;10;76%
Fort Drum;Showers;68;SW;21;88%
Fulton;Cloudy;71;WSW;14;75%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;74;SSW;8;78%
Islip;Cloudy;78;SW;3;88%
Ithaca;Cloudy;70;SW;7;72%
Jamestown;Cloudy;63;SW;13;100%
Massena;Cloudy;74;SSW;20;70%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;8;93%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;6;96%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;66;SW;4;93%
New York;Cloudy;83;N;7;67%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;80;SW;12;78%
New York Lga;Cloudy;85;W;16;60%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;74;SW;3;81%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;5;84%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;72;SSW;22;82%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;70;WSW;13;72%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;77;SW;7;76%
Rochester;Cloudy;68;W;15;83%
Rome;Cloudy;75;WSW;14;57%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;SSW;16;78%
Shirley;Cloudy;80;SW;9;81%
Syracuse;Cloudy;74;WSW;16;63%
Watertown;Showers;72;WSW;21;78%
Wellsville;Cloudy;62;WSW;9;93%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;78;WSW;14;92%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;6;76%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather