NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 5, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;66;SW;1;93%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;W;5;82%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;76;N;5;79%
Dansville;Mostly clear;63;ESE;3;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;63;W;5;85%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;93%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;73;SSW;3;80%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;66;SW;12;93%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;6;86%
Glens Falls;Clear;64;S;6;95%
Islip;Cloudy;74;SSW;3;81%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;S;5;93%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;8;93%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;6;96%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;93%
Montgomery;Clear;64;W;2;95%
Monticello;Fog;60;NW;2;98%
New York;Mostly cloudy;76;N;5;79%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;90%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;8;71%
Newburgh;Clear;66;W;1;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;61;W;5;92%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;64;SSW;6;100%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;66;SW;12;83%
Plattsburgh;Clear;65;N;5;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Cloudy;64;WSW;7;96%
Rome;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;63;SW;7;90%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;3;87%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;7;83%
Watertown;Cloudy;68;S;6;93%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;60;WSW;10;89%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;70;SW;5;100%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather