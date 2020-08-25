NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;5;61%

Binghamton;Sunny;72;NW;14;49%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;41%

Central Park;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%

Dansville;Partly sunny;80;NW;13;41%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;3;52%

East Hampton;Cloudy;83;W;6;55%

Elmira;Sunny;80;NNW;16;36%

Farmingdale;Thunderstorms;87;WNW;5;61%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;8;53%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;12;46%

Glens Falls;Sunny;76;NW;13;52%

Islip;Thunderstorms;85;NW;5;62%

Ithaca;Sunny;77;NNW;18;47%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;14;53%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;17;52%

Montauk;Cloudy;85;WSW;8;54%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;10;48%

Monticello;Sunny;74;WNW;6;62%

New York;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%

New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;75;N;26;78%

New York Lga;Cloudy;79;W;3;60%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;WNW;12;61%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;49%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;70;NW;12;52%

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;78;NW;17;41%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;NNW;15;54%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;13;52%

Rochester;Sunny;78;NNW;17;41%

Rome;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;25;40%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;65;N;5;62%

Shirley;Thunderstorms;87;WNW;7;47%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;17;41%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;16;40%

Wellsville;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;18;45%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;87;W;13;47%

White Plains;Mostly sunny;80;NW;17;57%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather