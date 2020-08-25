NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;5;61%
Binghamton;Sunny;72;NW;14;49%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;41%
Central Park;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%
Dansville;Partly sunny;80;NW;13;41%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;3;52%
East Hampton;Cloudy;83;W;6;55%
Elmira;Sunny;80;NNW;16;36%
Farmingdale;Thunderstorms;87;WNW;5;61%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;8;53%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;12;46%
Glens Falls;Sunny;76;NW;13;52%
Islip;Thunderstorms;85;NW;5;62%
Ithaca;Sunny;77;NNW;18;47%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;14;53%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;17;52%
Montauk;Cloudy;85;WSW;8;54%
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;10;48%
Monticello;Sunny;74;WNW;6;62%
New York;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%
New York Jfk;Thunderstorms;75;N;26;78%
New York Lga;Cloudy;79;W;3;60%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;WNW;12;61%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;49%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;70;NW;12;52%
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;78;NW;17;41%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;NNW;15;54%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;13;52%
Rochester;Sunny;78;NNW;17;41%
Rome;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;25;40%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;65;N;5;62%
Shirley;Thunderstorms;87;WNW;7;47%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;17;41%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;16;40%
Wellsville;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;18;45%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;87;W;13;47%
White Plains;Mostly sunny;80;NW;17;57%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather