NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;61;NW;4;60%
Binghamton;Cloudy;60;NW;8;69%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;E;2;67%
Central Park;Sunny;68;N;7;56%
Dansville;Mostly sunny;63;N;5;72%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;66;ENE;2;69%
East Hampton;Sunny;67;NW;13;46%
Elmira;Partly sunny;63;N;6;67%
Farmingdale;Sunny;70;NNW;4;58%
Fort Drum;Sunny;57;WNW;9;58%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;69%
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;60;NW;13;51%
Islip;Sunny;70;NNW;4;54%
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;59;NW;8;74%
Jamestown;Sunny;62;Calm;0;89%
Massena;Sunny;55;NW;8;58%
Montauk;Sunny;68;NW;8;54%
Montgomery;Sunny;65;WNW;12;58%
Monticello;Sunny;63;NNW;6;64%
New York;Sunny;68;N;7;56%
New York Jfk;Sunny;71;NW;13;50%
New York Lga;Sunny;71;NW;16;48%
Newburgh;Sunny;64;NW;7;63%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;64;ENE;3;67%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;57;N;6;62%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;63;NW;6;64%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;57;N;7;57%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;66;N;14;49%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;62;N;6;59%
Rome;Sunny;57;NW;9;57%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;49;WNW;8;63%
Shirley;Sunny;70;N;12;50%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;61;N;6;53%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;8;59%
Wellsville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;74%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;68;NNW;15;46%
White Plains;Sunny;66;NNW;10;58%
