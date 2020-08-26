NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;61;NW;4;60%

Binghamton;Cloudy;60;NW;8;69%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;65;E;2;67%

Central Park;Sunny;68;N;7;56%

Dansville;Mostly sunny;63;N;5;72%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;66;ENE;2;69%

East Hampton;Sunny;67;NW;13;46%

Elmira;Partly sunny;63;N;6;67%

Farmingdale;Sunny;70;NNW;4;58%

Fort Drum;Sunny;57;WNW;9;58%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;69%

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;60;NW;13;51%

Islip;Sunny;70;NNW;4;54%

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;59;NW;8;74%

Jamestown;Sunny;62;Calm;0;89%

Massena;Sunny;55;NW;8;58%

Montauk;Sunny;68;NW;8;54%

Montgomery;Sunny;65;WNW;12;58%

Monticello;Sunny;63;NNW;6;64%

New York;Sunny;68;N;7;56%

New York Jfk;Sunny;71;NW;13;50%

New York Lga;Sunny;71;NW;16;48%

Newburgh;Sunny;64;NW;7;63%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;64;ENE;3;67%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;57;N;6;62%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;63;NW;6;64%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;57;N;7;57%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;66;N;14;49%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;62;N;6;59%

Rome;Sunny;57;NW;9;57%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;49;WNW;8;63%

Shirley;Sunny;70;N;12;50%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;61;N;6;53%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;8;59%

Wellsville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;74%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;68;NNW;15;46%

White Plains;Sunny;66;NNW;10;58%

_____

