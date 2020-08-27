NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Fog;59;S;2;91%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;67;SW;8;90%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;10;86%

Central Park;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

Dansville;Cloudy;78;SW;9;73%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;77;W;12;79%

East Hampton;Cloudy;63;SE;3;89%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;8;87%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;3;75%

Fort Drum;Rain;59;ESE;7;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;64;N;3;93%

Glens Falls;Showers;57;SSW;6;83%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;3;70%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;73;WSW;13;88%

Massena;Rain;54;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Cloudy;67;SW;3;67%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;93%

Monticello;Cloudy;67;WSW;4;91%

New York;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;72;S;3;78%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;6;66%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;9;100%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;76;WSW;9;79%

Ogdensburg;Rain;57;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;83%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;74%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;3;90%

Rochester;Partly sunny;71;WSW;7;93%

Rome;Cloudy;58;E;6;93%

Saranac Lake;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;71;N;5;62%

Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSE;3;93%

Watertown;Rain;64;NNE;7;89%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;70;W;10;89%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;67;NE;6;70%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;66;E;5;81%

_____

