NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Fog;59;S;2;91%
Binghamton;Partly sunny;67;SW;8;90%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;10;86%
Central Park;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
Dansville;Cloudy;78;SW;9;73%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;77;W;12;79%
East Hampton;Cloudy;63;SE;3;89%
Elmira;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;8;87%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;3;75%
Fort Drum;Rain;59;ESE;7;93%
Fulton;Cloudy;64;N;3;93%
Glens Falls;Showers;57;SSW;6;83%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;3;70%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;73;WSW;13;88%
Massena;Rain;54;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Cloudy;67;SW;3;67%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;6;93%
Monticello;Cloudy;67;WSW;4;91%
New York;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;72;S;3;78%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;6;66%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;9;100%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;76;WSW;9;79%
Ogdensburg;Rain;57;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;83%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;74%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;3;90%
Rochester;Partly sunny;71;WSW;7;93%
Rome;Cloudy;58;E;6;93%
Saranac Lake;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;71;N;5;62%
Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSE;3;93%
Watertown;Rain;64;NNE;7;89%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;70;W;10;89%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;67;NE;6;70%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;66;E;5;81%
_____
