NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;26;NW;3;76% Binghamton;Cloudy;30;W;10;69% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;2;77% Central Park;Clear;39;W;9;46% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;71% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;31;SSE;4;85% East Hampton;Clear;38;WNW;12;53% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;5;58% Farmingdale;Clear;38;WNW;7;50% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;19;WSW;3;78% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;30;NNE;7;69% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;25;SW;6;65% Islip;Mostly clear;35;WNW;4;58% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;31;W;9;72% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;28;S;3;92% Massena;Clear;18;WSW;3;82% Montauk;Mostly clear;41;WNW;14;50% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;5;56% Monticello;Cloudy;27;WSW;3;66% New York;Clear;39;W;9;46% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;39;WNW;13;50% New York Lga;Clear;41;WNW;16;41% Newburgh;Mostly clear;36;NW;16;60% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;2;80% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;18;Calm;0;85% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;32;W;5;61% Plattsburgh;Clear;23;NNW;5;65% Poughkeepsie;Clear;35;Calm;0;51% Rochester;Cloudy;34;WNW;6;61% Rome;Mostly cloudy;26;WNW;6;65% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;16;N;6;77% Shirley;Clear;38;W;10;52% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;31;NNW;8;66% Watertown;Cloudy;22;Calm;0;81% Wellsville;Cloudy;28;W;7;77% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;35;W;8;58% White Plains;Clear;37;WNW;13;49% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather