NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, December 25, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Showers;55;SE;8;100% Binghamton;Rain;50;SE;16;96% Buffalo;Snow;32;NW;4;88% Central Park;Showers;62;SSE;35;83% Dansville;Rain;37;NW;10;88% Dunkirk;Snow;31;NW;8;89% East Hampton;Showers;57;SSE;16;98% Elmira;Rain;40;E;8;96% Farmingdale;Rain;59;SSE;31;93% Fort Drum;Showers;54;SE;15;87% Fulton;Showers;45;WNW;8;93% Glens Falls;Showers;51;SE;3;89% Islip;Rain;57;SSE;17;97% Ithaca;Rain;39;WNW;8;100% Jamestown;Flurries;27;SE;7;92% Massena;Rain;46;ENE;5;99% Montauk;Rain;58;SSE;13;86% Montgomery;Cloudy;61;SSE;29;86% Monticello;Cloudy;56;SE;10;97% New York;Showers;60;SSE;10;89% New York Jfk;Rain;58;SSE;35;96% New York Lga;Rain;62;SSE;35;83% Newburgh;Rain;61;SSE;23;100% Niagara Falls;Snow;30;NW;7;88% Ogdensburg;Rain;48;NE;6;100% Penn (Yan);Rain;37;N;5;93% Plattsburgh;Rain;54;S;15;89% Poughkeepsie;Showers;63;SSE;21;83% Rochester;Rain;37;NW;7;100% Rome;Cloudy;52;E;10;89% Saranac Lake;Showers;53;SSE;12;89% Shirley;Showers;59;SSE;26;89% Syracuse;Rain;53;ENE;10;89% Watertown;Showers;50;ENE;6;92% Wellsville;Rain;32;NNW;13;100% Westhampton Beach;Showers;57;SE;17;93% White Plains;Cloudy;57;S;12;93% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather