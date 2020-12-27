NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;25;S;2;88% Binghamton;Cloudy;19;WSW;8;73% Buffalo;Cloudy;24;SW;5;85% Central Park;Clear;25;Calm;0;60% Dansville;Cloudy;26;SSW;9;68% Dunkirk;Cloudy;24;SSW;7;85% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;27;W;6;66% Elmira;Cloudy;25;SW;5;65% Farmingdale;Clear;26;WNW;8;60% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;22;S;7;80% Fulton;Flurries;28;WSW;13;68% Glens Falls;Cloudy;26;SSW;9;68% Islip;Clear;25;W;3;65% Ithaca;Flurries;23;SW;10;77% Jamestown;Cloudy;19;W;4;87% Massena;Mostly cloudy;19;W;6;67% Montauk;Mostly clear;31;WNW;10;63% Montgomery;Clear;19;WSW;6;76% Monticello;Mostly clear;16;WSW;4;87% New York;Clear;25;Calm;0;60% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;25;W;10;62% New York Lga;Clear;28;W;10;50% Newburgh;Clear;21;W;12;79% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;6;83% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;19;Calm;0;85% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;26;SW;10;68% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;62% Poughkeepsie;Clear;24;SW;9;62% Rochester;Flurries;27;WSW;12;74% Rome;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;84% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;WSW;6;87% Shirley;Partly cloudy;25;W;7;65% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;13;63% Watertown;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;74% Wellsville;Cloudy;17;SW;9;87% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;18;Calm;0;77% White Plains;Clear;23;W;7;65% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather