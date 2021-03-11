Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, March 11, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;44;S;4;84%

Binghamton;Cloudy;44;SSE;8;67%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;8;37%

Central Park;Cloudy;47;N;3;86%

Dansville;Cloudy;58;ESE;9;32%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;8;32%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;62%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;45;S;3;89%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;15;54%

Fulton;Cloudy;51;SE;3;47%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;40;SSW;5;79%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;1;84%

Ithaca;Cloudy;49;SSE;14;56%

Jamestown;Cloudy;57;E;5;30%

Massena;Cloudy;50;S;13;42%

Montauk;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;92%

Montgomery;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%

Monticello;Fog;34;NE;2;97%

New York;Mostly cloudy;47;N;3;86%

New York Jfk;Fog;45;S;9;96%

New York Lga;Showers;47;S;6;92%

Newburgh;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;8;39%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;48;S;9;49%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;53;SSW;9;41%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;45;S;7;55%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Rochester;Cloudy;58;SSW;14;32%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;7;60%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;45;SW;10;51%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;86%

Syracuse;Cloudy;53;SE;8;42%

Watertown;Cloudy;54;S;10;41%

Wellsville;Cloudy;53;SW;7;33%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Showers;41;Calm;0;92%

_____

