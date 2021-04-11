NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;61;SSE;2;77% Binghamton;Cloudy;56;SSE;6;80% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;63;SE;5;59% Central Park;Showers;55;NNW;3;89% Dansville;Cloudy;60;SSE;10;69% Dunkirk;Showers;63;SSE;11;68% East Hampton;Fog;52;Calm;0;98% Elmira;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;82% Farmingdale;Showers;55;WSW;7;92% Fort Drum;Cloudy;62;SE;9;54% Fulton;Clear;59;Calm;0;66% Glens Falls;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;79% Islip;Showers;53;SSW;2;100% Ithaca;Clear;59;SE;9;74% Jamestown;Showers;55;S;14;93% Massena;Clear;49;E;5;79% Montauk;Clear;54;WSW;5;96% Montgomery;Clear;50;SW;3;96% Monticello;Clear;48;SW;1;97% New York;Showers;55;NNW;3;89% New York Jfk;Fog;52;Calm;0;100% New York Lga;Showers;55;SSW;5;89% Newburgh;Clear;55;Calm;0;100% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;61;SSE;5;66% Ogdensburg;Clear;50;Calm;0;93% Penn (Yan);Clear;58;SSW;7;69% Plattsburgh;Clear;49;Calm;0;83% Poughkeepsie;Clear;55;Calm;0;86% Rochester;Clear;62;S;7;64% Rome;Clear;61;ENE;6;57% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Fog;52;SSW;2;100% Syracuse;Cloudy;62;E;8;61% Watertown;Cloudy;55;ENE;3;71% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;7;89% Westhampton Beach;Fog;53;SSW;3;100% White Plains;Fog;54;SSW;3;93% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather