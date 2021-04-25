NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;52;SSE;1;55% Binghamton;Showers;50;SW;5;58% Buffalo;Cloudy;50;SW;2;61% Central Park;Rain;57;Calm;6;50% Dansville;Cloudy;50;N;3;71% Dunkirk;Cloudy;50;WSW;3;64% East Hampton;Cloudy;48;S;3;83% Elmira;Rain;54;SW;5;56% Farmingdale;Showers;51;SSE;5;73% Fort Drum;Cloudy;48;SE;8;54% Fulton;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;56% Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;78% Islip;Cloudy;51;S;3;79% Ithaca;Showers;53;SE;7;52% Jamestown;Showers;47;S;8;68% Massena;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;75% Montauk;Cloudy;50;S;3;79% Montgomery;Showers;50;S;6;74% Monticello;Showers;49;SW;1;78% New York;Rain;57;Calm;0;50% New York Jfk;Rain;51;S;7;79% New York Lga;Rain;56;SSE;6;61% Newburgh;Showers;55;Calm;0;54% Niagara Falls;Showers;47;SW;2;71% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;86% Penn (Yan);Showers;49;SSW;3;65% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;40;WSW;3;76% Poughkeepsie;Showers;54;Calm;0;58% Rochester;Cloudy;49;SW;3;65% Rome;Cloudy;50;ESE;5;58% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;85% Shirley;Showers;52;S;5;68% Syracuse;Showers;52;Calm;0;54% Watertown;Cloudy;43;E;5;73% Wellsville;Showers;45;W;5;82% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;S;3;76% White Plains;Rain;52;ESE;3;68% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather