Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;52;SSE;1;55%

Binghamton;Showers;50;SW;5;58%

Buffalo;Cloudy;50;SW;2;61%

Central Park;Rain;57;Calm;6;50%

Dansville;Cloudy;50;N;3;71%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;50;WSW;3;64%

East Hampton;Cloudy;48;S;3;83%

Elmira;Rain;54;SW;5;56%

Farmingdale;Showers;51;SSE;5;73%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;48;SE;8;54%

Fulton;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;56%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;78%

Islip;Cloudy;51;S;3;79%

Ithaca;Showers;53;SE;7;52%

Jamestown;Showers;47;S;8;68%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;75%

Montauk;Cloudy;50;S;3;79%

Montgomery;Showers;50;S;6;74%

Monticello;Showers;49;SW;1;78%

New York;Rain;57;Calm;0;50%

New York Jfk;Rain;51;S;7;79%

New York Lga;Rain;56;SSE;6;61%

Newburgh;Showers;55;Calm;0;54%

Niagara Falls;Showers;47;SW;2;71%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;86%

Penn (Yan);Showers;49;SSW;3;65%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;40;WSW;3;76%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;54;Calm;0;58%

Rochester;Cloudy;49;SW;3;65%

Rome;Cloudy;50;ESE;5;58%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;85%

Shirley;Showers;52;S;5;68%

Syracuse;Showers;52;Calm;0;54%

Watertown;Cloudy;43;E;5;73%

Wellsville;Showers;45;W;5;82%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;50;S;3;76%

White Plains;Rain;52;ESE;3;68%

_____

