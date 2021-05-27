Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;65;W;1;87%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;8;89%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;57;WNW;3;73%

Central Park;Showers;68;N;5;93%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;5;81%

East Hampton;Rain;66;WSW;9;90%

Elmira;Cloudy;63;WSW;6;77%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;68;WSW;5;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;59;W;7;78%

Fulton;Clear;60;W;14;72%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;64;WSW;6;86%

Islip;Cloudy;69;SW;2;83%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;9;87%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;55;NNW;10;83%

Massena;Cloudy;62;W;9;61%

Montauk;Showers;67;WSW;6;86%

Montgomery;Showers;67;SW;5;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;64;W;3;97%

New York;Showers;68;N;5;93%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;70;W;12;88%

New York Lga;Showers;72;WNW;15;77%

Newburgh;Cloudy;68;W;7;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;54;WNW;4;77%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;13;63%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;63;NW;5;67%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;68;W;8;52%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;69;SW;5;89%

Rochester;Clear;58;WNW;8;74%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;9;83%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;7;86%

Shirley;Showers;68;SW;7;87%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;65;W;8;62%

Watertown;Clear;60;W;8;74%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;9;96%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;64;SSW;7;96%

White Plains;Rain;67;W;5;93%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather