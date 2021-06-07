Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, June 7, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;76;SW;1;70%

Binghamton;Sunny;72;WSW;5;63%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;4;74%

Central Park;Mostly sunny;79;N;5;71%

Dansville;Cloudy;72;ESE;10;68%

Dunkirk;Sunny;75;SSW;5;65%

East Hampton;Sunny;71;SSW;6;79%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;77;SSW;6;74%

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;77;SW;5;60%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;73;N;5;70%

Glens Falls;Sunny;72;Calm;0;78%

Islip;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;3;79%

Ithaca;Sunny;73;SE;3;68%

Jamestown;Sunny;67;S;9;84%

Massena;Sunny;76;SW;12;55%

Montauk;Sunny;75;N;3;75%

Montgomery;Sunny;75;SSW;6;78%

Monticello;Sunny;75;W;2;80%

New York;Mostly cloudy;79;N;5;71%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;71;S;6;80%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;9;62%

Newburgh;Sunny;77;WSW;7;73%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;73;SSW;5;71%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;75;SSW;9;64%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;76;SW;8;60%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;71;SSE;7;70%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;76;Calm;0;76%

Rochester;Sunny;73;SW;7;65%

Rome;Sunny;73;ESE;5;70%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;71;WSW;7;68%

Shirley;Sunny;74;S;7;76%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;63%

Watertown;Sunny;77;SW;8;59%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;70%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;70;SSW;9;83%

White Plains;Sunny;76;N;3;73%

_____

