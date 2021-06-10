NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Thursday, June 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;2;32% Binghamton;Sunny;78;NE;7;38% Buffalo;Sunny;81;NE;6;38% Central Park;Sunny;80;N;7;43% Dansville;Sunny;84;ENE;9;36% Dunkirk;Sunny;82;ENE;6;47% East Hampton;Partly sunny;67;ESE;15;49% Elmira;Sunny;84;N;9;36% Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;17;39% Fort Drum;Sunny;76;NE;13;29% Fulton;Sunny;79;NNE;8;38% Glens Falls;Sunny;73;ENE;12;27% Islip;Partly sunny;77;ESE;6;42% Ithaca;Sunny;81;NNW;10;31% Jamestown;Sunny;81;ESE;14;46% Massena;Sunny;71;NNE;8;28% Montauk;Sunny;69;E;9;50% Montgomery;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;48% Monticello;Sunny;79;E;3;47% New York;Sunny;80;N;7;43% New York Jfk;Sunny;76;E;24;37% New York Lga;Sunny;79;NE;13;43% Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;NE;6;47% Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;77;NE;7;40% Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;NNE;8;35% Penn (Yan);Sunny;80;N;3;36% Plattsburgh;Sunny;70;E;8;27% Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;81;Calm;0;45% Rochester;Sunny;77;NE;12;35% Rome;Sunny;80;N;5;37% Saranac Lake;Sunny;71;E;6;23% Shirley;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;13;39% Syracuse;Sunny;82;ENE;8;27% Watertown;Sunny;78;NNE;12;28% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;7;54% Westhampton Beach;Sunny;70;E;12;45% White Plains;Sunny;78;E;8;35% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather