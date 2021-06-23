NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;52;WNW;1;86% Binghamton;Clear;46;W;5;82% Buffalo;Mostly clear;55;W;3;62% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;5;66% Dansville;Clear;49;S;6;83% Dunkirk;Clear;54;S;3;64% East Hampton;Cloudy;58;NNW;9;75% Elmira;Clear;47;SW;3;92% Farmingdale;Cloudy;56;WNW;5;80% Fort Drum;Clear;47;Calm;0;92% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;89% Glens Falls;Mostly clear;48;W;5;89% Islip;Cloudy;59;NW;2;69% Ithaca;Clear;44;Calm;0;100% Jamestown;Mostly clear;46;S;7;88% Massena;Clear;45;WSW;3;92% Montauk;Cloudy;60;NW;9;83% Montgomery;Clear;52;WNW;6;80% Monticello;Clear;44;WNW;2;97% New York;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;5;66% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;12;61% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;13;59% Newburgh;Mostly clear;50;WNW;1;93% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;55;WSW;3;63% Ogdensburg;Clear;46;Calm;0;100% Penn (Yan);Clear;51;SSW;7;82% Plattsburgh;Clear;48;W;5;86% Poughkeepsie;Clear;54;Calm;0;82% Rochester;Clear;47;WSW;3;92% Rome;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;92% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Cloudy;59;WNW;6;80% Syracuse;Clear;51;WSW;6;73% Watertown;Clear;46;ESE;3;92% Wellsville;Clear;46;W;10;88% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;57;W;5;86% White Plains;Mostly clear;55;NW;10;77% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather