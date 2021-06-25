Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, June 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;61;SSE;2;71%

Binghamton;Clear;60;S;12;61%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;51%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;5;67%

Dansville;Cloudy;68;ESE;8;54%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;72;SSE;10;54%

East Hampton;Cloudy;61;NE;8;99%

Elmira;Mostly clear;55;NNE;3;79%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;62;NNE;8;86%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;10;54%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;65;SE;5;55%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%

Islip;Cloudy;61;NNE;3;83%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;63;SSE;10;59%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;65;S;9;55%

Massena;Cloudy;64;SSE;6;57%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;7;96%

Montgomery;Clear;52;NNW;1;92%

Monticello;Clear;50;NW;1;93%

New York;Cloudy;64;ENE;5;67%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;67;NNE;9;48%

New York Lga;Cloudy;66;NE;12;62%

Newburgh;Clear;59;N;6;62%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;71;S;5;59%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;52%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;6;56%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;64%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;54;Calm;0;82%

Rochester;Cloudy;71;S;9;47%

Rome;Mostly clear;61;ESE;6;66%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;9;64%

Shirley;Cloudy;63;N;5;90%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;7;50%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;70;S;8;45%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;64%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;63;NE;8;96%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;60;E;6;72%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather