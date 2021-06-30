NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;72;WSW;1;91% Binghamton;Cloudy;68;Calm;12;96% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;3;83% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;84;N;5;60% Dansville;Cloudy;73;SSW;7;90% Dunkirk;Cloudy;74;S;4;84% East Hampton;Mostly clear;74;WSW;8;88% Elmira;Cloudy;72;WNW;5;90% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;76;SW;7;79% Fort Drum;Cloudy;75;SW;9;82% Fulton;Cloudy;74;SSW;12;84% Glens Falls;Cloudy;74;S;3;90% Islip;Partly cloudy;76;SW;2;87% Ithaca;Cloudy;72;S;8;93% Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;12;93% Massena;Partly cloudy;72;SW;6;93% Montauk;Clear;74;WSW;5;87% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;5;90% Monticello;Showers;71;WNW;4;95% New York;Partly cloudy;84;N;5;60% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;74;S;7;84% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;87;SW;14;52% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;73;SW;5;85% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;7;94% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;72;SSW;9;87% Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;93% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;84% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;6;84% Rome;Cloudy;73;ESE;5;87% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;6;96% Shirley;Mostly clear;76;SSW;7;81% Syracuse;Showers;75;SE;3;81% Watertown;Cloudy;75;SSW;8;81% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;73;SW;9;90% White Plains;Partly cloudy;82;W;6;64% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather