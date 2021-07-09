NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;68;SSE;2;94% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;7;93% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;70;S;1;80% Central Park;Rain;72;Calm;0;93% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;68;S;5;93% Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;S;4;89% East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SSW;6;98% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92% Farmingdale;Rain;74;N;2;88% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;3;93% Glens Falls;Showers;68;Calm;0;96% Islip;Showers;72;SSE;2;84% Ithaca;Cloudy;68;S;9;96% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;8;100% Massena;Showers;61;WSW;6;96% Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;6;93% Montgomery;Rain;68;Calm;0;100% Monticello;Cloudy;66;S;1;98% New York;Rain;72;Calm;0;93% New York Jfk;Rain;72;SSE;8;96% New York Lga;Rain;74;E;8;87% Newburgh;Cloudy;69;ENE;1;96% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;1;72% Ogdensburg;Showers;61;WNW;8;93% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;68;SW;3;96% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;3;93% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;W;3;93% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;1;89% Rome;Cloudy;67;E;5;90% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;65;SW;8;96% Shirley;Showers;75;S;7;90% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;70;E;3;82% Watertown;Fog;65;Calm;0;96% Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;96% Westhampton Beach;Showers;73;S;9;96% White Plains;Showers;72;SE;6;100% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather