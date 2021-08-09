Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, August 9, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;70;N;1;79%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;67;SSE;8;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;1;74%

Central Park;Showers;69;N;5;89%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;8;87%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;75;S;4;76%

East Hampton;Showers;70;E;6;98%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Showers;71;NE;8;93%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;70;SSE;9;88%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;5;83%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;65;WNW;1;97%

Islip;Showers;68;NE;3;93%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;5;83%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;93%

Massena;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Showers;71;E;7;93%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;97%

New York;Showers;69;N;5;89%

New York Jfk;Showers;71;N;10;93%

New York Lga;Showers;71;N;10;80%

Newburgh;Cloudy;69;NNE;1;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;2;80%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;70;SW;3;93%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Cloudy;71;SSW;1;89%

Rome;Cloudy;70;ESE;3;81%

Saranac Lake;Fog;59;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Showers;67;NE;2;92%

Syracuse;Cloudy;76;SE;7;63%

Watertown;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;69;SSW;5;83%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;71;ENE;6;96%

White Plains;Showers;69;N;7;89%

