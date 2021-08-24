Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;67;N;1;94%

Binghamton;Clear;70;W;5;93%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;75;WNW;2;72%

Central Park;Mostly clear;74;W;6;84%

Dansville;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;74;SW;5;74%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;71;W;8;93%

Elmira;Showers;70;SW;3;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;78;S;3;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;87%

Fulton;Mostly clear;73;SW;5;90%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;65;W;3;96%

Islip;Clear;74;WNW;3;89%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;69;W;12;92%

Massena;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;W;12;90%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;66;SW;6;96%

Monticello;Mostly clear;64;W;3;97%

New York;Mostly clear;74;W;6;84%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;75;W;9;87%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;77;WNW;12;73%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;66;W;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;2;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%

Penn (Yan);Clear;71;WSW;3;98%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;73;WNW;2;79%

Rome;Showers;71;Calm;0;89%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;5;96%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;72;W;7;81%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;8;84%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;93%

Wellsville;Clear;67;W;7;93%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;70;W;9;93%

White Plains;Clear;70;WNW;6;93%

_____

