Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 26, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;72;W;1;90%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;73;SW;5;84%

Buffalo;Cloudy;76;WSW;2;81%

Central Park;Mostly clear;81;N;3;64%

Dansville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;3;83%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Clear;76;SSW;3;88%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;8;62%

Fulton;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Glens Falls;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly clear;75;SSE;1;81%

Ithaca;Clear;71;E;3;96%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;10;87%

Massena;Clear;75;SSW;7;84%

Montauk;Clear;73;N;3;93%

Montgomery;Clear;69;SSW;5;100%

Monticello;Clear;65;NW;2;99%

New York;Mostly clear;81;N;3;64%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;76;SW;7;87%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;84;SW;5;56%

Newburgh;Clear;72;WSW;1;94%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;75;SW;3;82%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;8;83%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;3;92%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;72;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;2;84%

Rome;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;5;87%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;74;S;3;87%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Watertown;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;78%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Clear;73;NW;3;90%

_____

