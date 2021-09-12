Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 12, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;61;S;3;82%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;4;82%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;7;55%

Central Park;Clear;68;N;5;69%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;9;62%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;73;SW;11;67%

East Hampton;Clear;68;WSW;10;85%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Clear;70;SW;12;65%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;21;54%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;10;58%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;S;6;93%

Islip;Clear;70;SW;5;66%

Ithaca;Cloudy;65;S;12;67%

Jamestown;Cloudy;65;SW;7;77%

Massena;Cloudy;70;SSW;17;54%

Montauk;Clear;70;SW;8;81%

Montgomery;Clear;56;SW;6;93%

Monticello;Clear;50;W;2;97%

New York;Clear;68;N;5;69%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;68;SW;14;75%

New York Lga;Clear;71;SW;14;58%

Newburgh;Clear;63;WSW;2;81%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;73;SW;8;67%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;18;59%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;66;SW;7;66%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;63;S;10;72%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;56;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;6;65%

Rome;Cloudy;65;E;8;72%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;61;SW;15;75%

Shirley;Clear;70;SSW;10;72%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;13;56%

Watertown;Cloudy;69;SSW;16;60%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;63;SW;12;75%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;68;WSW;8;87%

White Plains;Clear;65;W;5;72%

_____

