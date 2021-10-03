Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;59;E;1;85%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;58;SW;7;77%

Buffalo;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;77%

Central Park;Mostly clear;66;WSW;2;62%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;58;S;6;86%

Dunkirk;Showers;66;S;6;57%

East Hampton;Partly cloudy;64;WSW;3;79%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;63;SW;5;80%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;7;70%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Clear;63;WSW;2;81%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;57;SSW;7;83%

Massena;Rain;54;ENE;8;96%

Montauk;Clear;67;WSW;5;84%

Montgomery;Clear;52;SSW;3;96%

Monticello;Clear;46;WNW;2;97%

New York;Mostly clear;66;WSW;2;62%

New York Jfk;Clear;63;WSW;10;90%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;69;SSW;7;56%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;1;91%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;63;SSW;4;76%

Ogdensburg;Showers;55;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;61;SW;3;79%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;54;NNW;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;85%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Showers;56;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Mostly clear;65;SW;5;84%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;5;89%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;72%

Wellsville;Cloudy;58;SW;4;75%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;63;WSW;3;93%

White Plains;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;86%

_____

