NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Rain;49;SE;1;93% Binghamton;Showers;46;ESE;12;100% Buffalo;Rain;52;ENE;3;76% Central Park;Showers;55;E;6;92% Dansville;Showers;51;S;3;89% Dunkirk;Rain;53;ENE;7;75% East Hampton;Showers;55;ESE;3;93% Elmira;Cloudy;50;NNE;6;92% Farmingdale;Cloudy;60;SE;6;83% Fort Drum;Showers;48;SE;13;70% Fulton;Showers;49;N;3;92% Glens Falls;Rain;43;Calm;0;96% Islip;Cloudy;58;SE;3;82% Ithaca;Showers;48;E;9;96% Jamestown;Rain;48;E;8;100% Massena;Showers;34;NNE;5;92% Montauk;Showers;58;N;3;80% Montgomery;Showers;48;NNE;7;100% Monticello;Showers;47;E;4;98% New York;Showers;60;N;2;86% New York Jfk;Showers;61;SSE;7;83% New York Lga;Showers;58;E;9;77% Newburgh;Showers;50;N;5;93% Niagara Falls;Rain;50;ENE;4;83% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;87% Penn (Yan);Showers;49;E;7;92% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;89% Poughkeepsie;Showers;51;Calm;0;92% Rochester;Showers;51;ESE;9;89% Rome;Showers;48;E;9;92% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;92% Shirley;Cloudy;56;ESE;3;89% Syracuse;Showers;51;ENE;6;96% Watertown;Showers;45;NE;5;89% Wellsville;Rain;46;ESE;7;100% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;55;SE;5;89% White Plains;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;92% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather