Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, November 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;31;NNW;1;90%

Binghamton;Clear;31;SSE;3;75%

Buffalo;Clear;38;SSE;2;65%

Central Park;Mostly clear;43;NE;5;57%

Dansville;Clear;31;SE;9;82%

Dunkirk;Clear;35;SSE;6;67%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Clear;28;Calm;0;84%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;37;NNE;3;75%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;32;SSE;7;83%

Fulton;Clear;30;Calm;0;92%

Glens Falls;Clear;25;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Partly cloudy;39;N;2;61%

Ithaca;Clear;28;ENE;6;88%

Jamestown;Clear;30;S;5;81%

Massena;Mostly clear;30;SW;5;81%

Montauk;Clear;48;N;5;43%

Montgomery;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Clear;24;NW;1;95%

New York;Mostly clear;48;N;2;52%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;39;NNE;5;82%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;47;NNE;5;53%

Newburgh;Clear;30;Calm;0;92%

Niagara Falls;Clear;38;S;3;64%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;S;5;92%

Penn (Yan);Clear;32;WSW;5;88%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;36;W;5;67%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;29;Calm;0;88%

Rochester;Clear;30;WSW;3;92%

Rome;Clear;30;E;3;92%

Saranac Lake;Clear;22;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%

Syracuse;Clear;33;SE;5;88%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%

Wellsville;Clear;28;Calm;0;77%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;25;NNW;3;88%

White Plains;Clear;35;Calm;0;69%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather