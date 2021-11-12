Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 12, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;54;SE;5;69%

Binghamton;Cloudy;54;SSE;16;86%

Buffalo;Showers;60;SW;8;61%

Central Park;Cloudy;62;SE;10;80%

Dansville;Cloudy;60;SSE;13;77%

Dunkirk;Showers;57;WSW;11;71%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;12;79%

Elmira;Showers;59;SE;5;77%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;16;81%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;52;SSE;29;82%

Fulton;Cloudy;52;SE;8;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;52;SSE;12;68%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;9;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;55;SE;17;87%

Jamestown;Showers;52;WSW;9;93%

Massena;Rain;45;ENE;10;70%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;59;SE;8;69%

Montgomery;Cloudy;56;ESE;7;89%

Monticello;Cloudy;53;ESE;7;98%

New York;Cloudy;62;NE;3;83%

New York Jfk;Showers;61;SE;17;86%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;15;74%

Newburgh;Showers;55;SE;14;93%

Niagara Falls;Showers;56;SW;8;68%

Ogdensburg;Rain;48;N;7;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;57;SSE;12;81%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;52;S;17;52%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;14;77%

Rochester;Showers;60;S;16;72%

Rome;Cloudy;54;E;15;77%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;50;S;14;76%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;12;72%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;17;77%

Watertown;Cloudy;56;SSE;20;83%

Wellsville;Showers;54;SSE;15;92%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;15;74%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;10;86%

_____

