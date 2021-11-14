NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, November 14, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Partly cloudy;34;SW;2;91% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;35;W;10;88% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;40;W;5;69% Central Park;Clear;40;WSW;5;70% Dansville;Cloudy;40;SW;3;79% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;9;70% East Hampton;Mostly clear;43;W;9;64% Elmira;Showers;40;WSW;8;76% Farmingdale;Clear;41;W;10;65% Fort Drum;Mostly clear;38;W;9;80% Fulton;Rain;38;W;6;89% Glens Falls;Cloudy;37;S;5;81% Islip;Clear;40;W;4;67% Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSW;7;85% Jamestown;Cloudy;34;SW;12;93% Massena;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;10;85% Montauk;Clear;46;W;14;64% Montgomery;Mostly clear;31;SW;6;88% Monticello;Partly cloudy;33;WSW;4;96% New York;Clear;41;SSW;8;65% New York Jfk;Clear;42;W;15;64% New York Lga;Clear;43;WSW;13;55% Newburgh;Clear;36;WSW;6;80% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;6;72% Ogdensburg;Clear;37;SW;10;86% Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;9;75% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;32;S;5;88% Poughkeepsie;Clear;38;WSW;10;72% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;39;W;10;79% Rome;Cloudy;41;WSW;10;79% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;WSW;6;96% Shirley;Mostly clear;40;W;7;64% Syracuse;Showers;41;WSW;17;79% Watertown;Mostly clear;41;W;14;73% Wellsville;Cloudy;33;W;8;91% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;36;W;8;78% White Plains;Clear;38;W;6;69% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather