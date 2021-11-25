Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, November 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;29;NW;1;82%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;32;S;5;66%

Buffalo;Cloudy;46;SSW;6;50%

Central Park;Clear;41;WSW;5;44%

Dansville;Cloudy;44;SE;13;45%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;45;S;9;45%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;5;71%

Elmira;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;81%

Farmingdale;Clear;38;WNW;3;62%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;33;SE;8;68%

Fulton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;24;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Clear;36;WNW;1;59%

Ithaca;Cloudy;35;SSE;8;61%

Jamestown;Sleet;38;S;6;48%

Massena;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;92%

Montauk;Mostly clear;43;WNW;7;55%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;5;81%

Monticello;Clear;29;W;3;88%

New York;Clear;44;SSW;5;49%

New York Jfk;Clear;40;W;6;52%

New York Lga;Clear;44;W;6;41%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;34;N;1;75%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;45;SSW;6;46%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;S;3;86%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;SSW;9;56%

Plattsburgh;Clear;26;Calm;0;81%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;13;48%

Rome;Clear;30;SE;6;81%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;20;Calm;0;88%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;69%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;31;E;5;85%

Watertown;Cloudy;40;S;5;55%

Wellsville;Cloudy;38;SSW;7;46%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;24;NW;3;80%

White Plains;Clear;35;WNW;6;58%

_____

