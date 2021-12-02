Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, December 2, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;38;SE;4;74%

Binghamton;Showers;35;SSW;7;95%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;6;67%

Central Park;Showers;46;SSE;2;85%

Dansville;Cloudy;41;SE;9;82%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;SSW;10;77%

East Hampton;Showers;44;SSE;3;85%

Elmira;Cloudy;39;ENE;3;88%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;43;SSE;7;88%

Fort Drum;Rain;34;SE;12;80%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;N;6;88%

Glens Falls;Flurries;30;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Cloudy;45;SSE;4;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;37;SSE;15;86%

Jamestown;Fog;35;S;7;100%

Massena;Snow;31;ENE;5;78%

Montauk;Rain;49;SSW;7;70%

Montgomery;Rain;34;NE;3;96%

Monticello;Flurries;34;SE;3;97%

New York;Showers;50;SSW;2;76%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;46;S;8;88%

New York Lga;Showers;47;S;3;76%

Newburgh;Rain;41;S;6;80%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;SSW;7;79%

Ogdensburg;Snow;37;S;9;69%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;39;S;12;82%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;27;S;3;81%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;40;S;3;79%

Rochester;Cloudy;42;SW;5;76%

Rome;Snow;34;E;8;96%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;23;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;76%

Syracuse;Cloudy;40;E;5;89%

Watertown;Cloudy;38;SSE;14;79%

Wellsville;Cloudy;36;S;6;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;79%

White Plains;Showers;41;ESE;3;82%

_____

