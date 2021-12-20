Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;20;NNW;2;72%

Binghamton;Cloudy;20;W;3;81%

Buffalo;Cloudy;22;SE;2;68%

Central Park;Clear;28;N;6;55%

Dansville;Clear;18;S;5;84%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;25;S;4;65%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;27;N;9;59%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;84%

Farmingdale;Clear;28;N;8;58%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;8;SSE;7;79%

Fulton;Mostly clear;19;Calm;0;87%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;73%

Islip;Partly cloudy;28;N;5;55%

Ithaca;Cloudy;22;WSW;3;77%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;15;Calm;0;91%

Massena;Partly cloudy;-1;Calm;0;72%

Montauk;Mostly clear;28;N;12;65%

Montgomery;Clear;21;N;3;68%

Monticello;Clear;18;WNW;3;86%

New York;Clear;29;N;3;55%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;28;N;12;55%

New York Lga;Clear;30;N;10;53%

Newburgh;Clear;21;N;6;79%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;21;WSW;1;76%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;0;Calm;0;84%

Penn (Yan);Clear;19;S;5;80%

Plattsburgh;Clear;7;Calm;0;76%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;22;N;6;65%

Rochester;Clear;18;SW;5;88%

Rome;Clear;15;E;5;87%

Saranac Lake;Clear;4;Calm;0;87%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;28;NNW;10;63%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;25;Calm;0;74%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;4;ENE;3;87%

Wellsville;Clear;18;S;2;73%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;28;N;12;65%

White Plains;Clear;24;NNW;21;52%

_____

