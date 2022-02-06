Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, February 6, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;6;N;1;73%

Binghamton;Clear;2;WSW;6;83%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;10;SE;3;54%

Central Park;Clear;18;N;5;56%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;-1;SE;9;75%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;13;S;7;44%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;17;N;6;52%

Elmira;Clear;0;WSW;2;77%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;19;N;10;49%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;-4;SE;13;72%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;-1;SE;5;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;1;N;5;68%

Islip;Clear;17;N;3;47%

Ithaca;Clear;-7;E;7;79%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;6;S;6;87%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;-13;Calm;0;70%

Montauk;Mostly clear;20;N;7;54%

Montgomery;Clear;9;Calm;0;87%

Monticello;Mostly clear;6;NW;2;87%

New York;Clear;20;NW;2;54%

New York Jfk;Clear;19;NNW;12;54%

New York Lga;Clear;20;NNW;8;52%

Newburgh;Clear;12;Calm;0;85%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;10;SE;3;66%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-9;Calm;0;77%

Penn (Yan);Clear;4;SW;7;83%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;-8;Calm;0;78%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;12;Calm;0;76%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;0;SSW;5;79%

Rome;Clear;-7;E;3;82%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;-18;Calm;0;77%

Shirley;Mostly clear;18;NW;10;51%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;0;ESE;5;75%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;-10;E;6;78%

Wellsville;Clear;5;SSE;3;60%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;17;NNW;6;56%

White Plains;Clear;14;NNW;8;67%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather