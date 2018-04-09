NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Inc. clouds;44;28;E;7;36%;25%;6
Binghamton;Inc. clouds;38;26;SW;4;50%;60%;6
Buffalo;Rather cloudy;39;26;ENE;5;49%;44%;3
Central Park;Inc. clouds;47;39;SW;3;33%;63%;6
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;44;26;SW;4;42%;64%;3
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;24;NNW;6;51%;66%;2
East Hampton;Inc. clouds;43;33;SSW;8;35%;27%;7
Elmira;Increasing clouds;43;27;WNW;3;47%;65%;3
Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;45;36;SSW;7;38%;61%;6
Fort Drum;Inc. clouds;38;25;S;7;45%;27%;6
Fulton;Inc. clouds;38;28;WNW;4;46%;27%;6
Glens Falls;Inc. clouds;43;26;N;6;38%;25%;6
Islip;Inc. clouds;44;36;S;8;32%;62%;6
Ithaca;Clouding up;40;26;WNW;3;53%;59%;5
Jamestown;Some afternoon snow;38;22;SE;4;54%;83%;2
Massena;Not as cold;41;26;WSW;8;42%;24%;6
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;45;35;SW;7;42%;27%;5
Montgomery;Inc. clouds;47;31;SSW;5;36%;57%;6
Monticello;Inc. clouds;42;28;ESE;5;43%;72%;6
New York;Inc. clouds;46;38;S;7;27%;57%;6
New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;44;37;SSW;9;36%;62%;6
New York Lga;Inc. clouds;47;39;SW;8;34%;62%;6
Newburgh;Inc. clouds;47;32;SSE;5;39%;65%;6
Niagara Falls;Overcast and cold;39;26;SSE;4;47%;44%;3
Ogdensburg;Inc. clouds;41;25;SSW;5;45%;25%;6
Penn (Yan);Clouding up, chilly;41;26;NW;2;46%;61%;4
Plattsburgh;Inc. clouds;40;24;WSW;7;36%;15%;5
Poughkeepsie;Inc. clouds;47;31;S;3;35%;60%;6
Rochester;Clouding up;39;27;E;5;47%;34%;3
Rome;Not as cold;41;26;N;6;45%;27%;6
Saranac Lake;Inc. clouds;36;17;SSW;5;44%;17%;6
Shirley;Inc. clouds;45;33;S;8;33%;55%;6
Syracuse;Not as cold;40;27;W;5;50%;27%;6
Watertown;Inc. clouds;36;25;S;6;51%;27%;6
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;24;E;5;47%;78%;3
Westhampton Beach;Inc. clouds;43;27;SW;8;39%;51%;6
White Plains;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSW;7;36%;60%;6
