NY Forecast for Wednesday, April 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A bit of a.m. snow;47;24;WNW;4;43%;57%;3

Binghamton;Clouds breaking;39;24;NNW;7;56%;31%;4

Buffalo;Chilly with some sun;40;29;SSW;10;54%;21%;3

Central Park;Bit of rain, snow;50;37;N;2;62%;58%;3

Dansville;Clouds breaking;46;27;SSW;6;46%;28%;4

Dunkirk;Chilly with some sun;40;28;SSW;7;56%;17%;6

East Hampton;Cloudy;44;35;N;7;61%;33%;2

Elmira;Some sun returning;46;24;W;5;53%;31%;4

Farmingdale;Bit of rain, snow;47;34;N;5;67%;59%;3

Fort Drum;Snow showers;40;26;SSW;9;49%;66%;2

Fulton;Clouds breaking;41;27;WSW;7;51%;29%;3

Glens Falls;A bit of a.m. snow;46;23;WNW;5;49%;57%;3

Islip;Rain, snow;46;33;NE;6;62%;59%;2

Ithaca;Some sun returning;43;24;SSW;7;55%;31%;4

Jamestown;Clouds and sun, cold;39;24;SW;7;59%;14%;3

Massena;Decreasing clouds;44;26;SW;9;52%;31%;3

Montauk;Cloudy;45;36;NW;3;62%;33%;2

Montgomery;A bit of a.m. snow;49;28;NW;4;56%;57%;3

Monticello;A bit of a.m. snow;43;23;NNW;4;62%;63%;3

New York;Bit of rain, snow;49;36;NNE;5;58%;58%;3

New York Jfk;Bit of rain, snow;48;36;NNW;7;65%;59%;3

New York Lga;Bit of rain, snow;50;38;N;6;62%;58%;3

Newburgh;A bit of a.m. snow;47;26;NNW;4;59%;57%;3

Niagara Falls;An afternoon shower;42;31;SW;8;51%;42%;4

Ogdensburg;Decreasing clouds;45;25;SSW;7;46%;31%;3

Penn (Yan);Clouds breaking;44;25;SW;5;47%;28%;4

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;42;25;WSW;4;48%;31%;2

Poughkeepsie;A bit of a.m. snow;49;26;NNE;3;55%;57%;3

Rochester;Clouds breaking;43;28;SW;6;51%;29%;4

Rome;Decreasing clouds;43;25;NW;8;51%;30%;3

Saranac Lake;Snow showers;39;16;WSW;5;49%;62%;3

Shirley;Rain, snow;46;32;NNE;6;62%;59%;3

Syracuse;Clouds breaking;44;27;SSW;8;53%;28%;4

Watertown;Decreasing clouds;40;28;SSW;9;58%;31%;2

Wellsville;Clouds breaking;41;23;WSW;7;50%;28%;4

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;45;28;NNW;4;65%;33%;2

White Plains;Bit of rain, snow;47;32;N;5;62%;58%;3

_____

_____

