NY Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
NY Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Showers and t-storms;67;41;WNW;8;58%;82%;7
Binghamton;A p.m. shower or two;55;33;NW;9;68%;83%;4
Buffalo;Spotty showers;46;34;W;10;80%;83%;2
Central Park;Partial sunshine;68;48;WNW;5;60%;52%;8
Dansville;Spotty showers;55;35;NW;7;62%;83%;4
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;44;33;W;9;81%;69%;2
East Hampton;Fog in the morning;59;46;SSW;6;84%;60%;8
Elmira;Spotty showers;58;35;WNW;7;67%;82%;4
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;63;47;WNW;9;69%;47%;8
Fort Drum;A p.m. shower or two;53;35;SW;8;73%;80%;3
Fulton;A shower or two;54;37;W;7;71%;82%;3
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;63;42;W;7;69%;73%;4
Islip;Fog in the morning;63;48;S;8;69%;60%;8
Ithaca;Brief p.m. showers;56;31;WNW;8;74%;87%;3
Jamestown;Spotty showers;40;28;NW;13;84%;87%;2
Massena;A p.m. shower or two;59;39;SW;6;72%;81%;2
Montauk;Areas of morning fog;59;47;SSW;4;79%;59%;8
Montgomery;A p.m. t-storm;69;41;WNW;8;62%;66%;8
Monticello;A p.m. t-storm;64;36;WNW;7;63%;66%;8
New York;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;8;59%;51%;8
New York Jfk;Partial sunshine;63;48;WNW;11;69%;63%;8
New York Lga;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;10;61%;64%;8
Newburgh;A p.m. t-storm;69;43;SW;8;63%;80%;8
Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;46;35;WNW;8;75%;84%;2
Ogdensburg;A p.m. shower or two;58;39;WNW;6;73%;83%;2
Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;54;34;W;7;63%;82%;3
Plattsburgh;A shower or two;61;42;W;6;66%;83%;3
Poughkeepsie;Showers and t-storms;69;43;WSW;6;60%;83%;8
Rochester;Spotty showers;52;35;W;9;72%;82%;2
Rome;Mostly cloudy;56;34;WNW;7;76%;79%;2
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;34;SW;6;74%;67%;3
Shirley;Areas of morning fog;63;47;S;6;75%;46%;8
Syracuse;A few showers;56;35;WNW;9;73%;87%;2
Watertown;Cooler;53;36;SW;8;74%;80%;2
Wellsville;Spotty showers;51;32;W;10;64%;83%;4
Westhampton Beach;Areas of morning fog;63;45;SW;6;68%;60%;8
White Plains;Partly sunny;66;44;WNW;7;60%;59%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather