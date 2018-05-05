NY Forecast
Updated 8:04 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
NY Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;S;11;44%;6%;8
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;71;50;SSW;9;46%;15%;9
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;63;50;SSW;13;64%;8%;8
Central Park;Not as warm;75;58;SW;7;35%;67%;6
Dansville;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSW;7;44%;6%;9
Dunkirk;Sunny and delightful;67;51;S;10;57%;10%;9
East Hampton;Partly sunny;65;50;SW;9;54%;63%;8
Elmira;Nice with sunshine;76;49;SW;7;48%;12%;9
Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;71;55;SW;10;44%;64%;8
Fort Drum;Sunshine, pleasant;68;52;SW;13;51%;2%;8
Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;ESE;10;48%;3%;8
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;WSW;11;43%;4%;8
Islip;Sun and clouds;70;54;SSW;10;42%;63%;7
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;73;52;SSW;9;48%;13%;9
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;SSW;9;55%;8%;9
Massena;Sunshine and breezy;71;46;SW;15;56%;11%;8
Montauk;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;8;58%;60%;8
Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;SW;9;41%;59%;9
Monticello;Partly sunny;71;51;WSW;9;48%;68%;9
New York;Not as warm;74;58;SSW;10;36%;67%;6
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;69;54;SW;13;47%;62%;6
New York Lga;Not as warm;73;57;SW;13;35%;64%;6
Newburgh;Some sun, pleasant;74;54;SSW;9;45%;59%;9
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;49;SSW;10;55%;7%;7
Ogdensburg;Sunshine, pleasant;70;46;SSW;12;53%;8%;8
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSW;9;44%;5%;9
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;71;45;WSW;10;43%;9%;8
Poughkeepsie;Nice with some sun;75;53;SSW;8;39%;60%;9
Rochester;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SW;12;48%;6%;8
Rome;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ESE;11;50%;3%;8
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;64;41;SW;12;54%;7%;8
Shirley;Clouds and sun;70;52;SSW;10;45%;61%;9
Syracuse;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;S;12;48%;3%;8
Watertown;Nice with sunshine;67;48;SSW;12;58%;4%;8
Wellsville;Nice with sunshine;72;51;SW;9;44%;6%;9
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;69;49;SW;10;45%;65%;8
White Plains;Not as warm;73;55;SW;11;37%;60%;6
_____
