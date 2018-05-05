NY Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;S;11;44%;6%;8

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;71;50;SSW;9;46%;15%;9

Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;63;50;SSW;13;64%;8%;8

Central Park;Not as warm;75;58;SW;7;35%;67%;6

Dansville;Mostly sunny;75;51;SSW;7;44%;6%;9

Dunkirk;Sunny and delightful;67;51;S;10;57%;10%;9

East Hampton;Partly sunny;65;50;SW;9;54%;63%;8

Elmira;Nice with sunshine;76;49;SW;7;48%;12%;9

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;71;55;SW;10;44%;64%;8

Fort Drum;Sunshine, pleasant;68;52;SW;13;51%;2%;8

Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;ESE;10;48%;3%;8

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;WSW;11;43%;4%;8

Islip;Sun and clouds;70;54;SSW;10;42%;63%;7

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;73;52;SSW;9;48%;13%;9

Jamestown;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;SSW;9;55%;8%;9

Massena;Sunshine and breezy;71;46;SW;15;56%;11%;8

Montauk;Partly sunny;65;51;SW;8;58%;60%;8

Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;SW;9;41%;59%;9

Monticello;Partly sunny;71;51;WSW;9;48%;68%;9

New York;Not as warm;74;58;SSW;10;36%;67%;6

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;69;54;SW;13;47%;62%;6

New York Lga;Not as warm;73;57;SW;13;35%;64%;6

Newburgh;Some sun, pleasant;74;54;SSW;9;45%;59%;9

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;49;SSW;10;55%;7%;7

Ogdensburg;Sunshine, pleasant;70;46;SSW;12;53%;8%;8

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSW;9;44%;5%;9

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;71;45;WSW;10;43%;9%;8

Poughkeepsie;Nice with some sun;75;53;SSW;8;39%;60%;9

Rochester;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SW;12;48%;6%;8

Rome;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;ESE;11;50%;3%;8

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;64;41;SW;12;54%;7%;8

Shirley;Clouds and sun;70;52;SSW;10;45%;61%;9

Syracuse;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;S;12;48%;3%;8

Watertown;Nice with sunshine;67;48;SSW;12;58%;4%;8

Wellsville;Nice with sunshine;72;51;SW;9;44%;6%;9

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;69;49;SW;10;45%;65%;8

White Plains;Not as warm;73;55;SW;11;37%;60%;6

