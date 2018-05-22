NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cooler with rain;64;56;SSE;8;70%;83%;2

Binghamton;Spotty showers;63;53;WNW;11;81%;86%;3

Buffalo;A shower or t-storm;67;56;WNW;9;79%;66%;4

Central Park;Rain, not as warm;67;58;SSW;3;72%;85%;2

Dansville;Showers and t-storms;74;56;NW;9;70%;71%;2

Dunkirk;Showers and t-storms;67;52;W;6;85%;76%;4

East Hampton;Cooler, p.m. rain;61;53;SE;5;77%;85%;3

Elmira;Showers and t-storms;72;57;NW;8;77%;82%;3

Farmingdale;Rain, cooler;64;56;SSW;6;76%;84%;3

Fort Drum;Rain, not as warm;65;53;W;10;71%;72%;2

Fulton;Cloudy with showers;70;52;WNW;8;74%;87%;2

Glens Falls;Cooler with rain;62;53;SSW;6;79%;82%;2

Islip;Rain, cooler;63;56;SE;7;74%;85%;3

Ithaca;Spotty showers;67;54;NW;11;80%;83%;3

Jamestown;Showers and t-storms;70;53;NW;9;81%;77%;3

Massena;Rain, not as warm;66;51;NNW;7;67%;78%;4

Montauk;Afternoon rain;62;53;SSW;3;79%;85%;3

Montgomery;Cooler with rain;65;55;SSW;6;77%;79%;3

Monticello;Cooler with rain;60;55;SW;6;81%;79%;2

New York;Rain, not as warm;67;58;SE;6;71%;85%;2

New York Jfk;Rain, cooler;64;56;S;9;79%;85%;2

New York Lga;Rain, not as warm;67;58;S;8;68%;85%;3

Newburgh;Cooler with rain;65;56;SSE;5;77%;79%;3

Niagara Falls;A little a.m. rain;69;54;NE;6;75%;64%;3

Ogdensburg;Brief showers;64;50;N;6;67%;82%;4

Penn (Yan);Spotty showers;73;55;NW;9;72%;76%;2

Plattsburgh;Rain, cooler;63;49;N;9;73%;87%;2

Poughkeepsie;A little rain;66;55;S;4;74%;78%;3

Rochester;Showers and t-storms;72;56;WNW;7;72%;70%;2

Rome;Rain, not as warm;66;54;W;8;77%;84%;2

Saranac Lake;Cooler with rain;61;45;WNW;7;75%;90%;3

Shirley;Cooler, p.m. rain;64;56;SE;6;71%;85%;3

Syracuse;Spotty showers;68;54;W;9;81%;85%;3

Watertown;Periods of rain;67;50;WNW;8;75%;71%;2

Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;72;55;W;9;72%;76%;2

Westhampton Beach;Cooler, p.m. rain;63;54;SSW;5;73%;85%;4

White Plains;Rain, not as warm;65;55;S;6;74%;85%;3

