NY Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
NY Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Clouds breaking;79;55;N;10;68%;10%;9
Binghamton;Not as warm;71;55;N;9;78%;25%;6
Buffalo;Turning sunny;73;60;E;12;61%;11%;8
Central Park;Showers and t-storms;84;62;ESE;3;71%;82%;4
Dansville;Cooler;73;56;NNE;8;65%;7%;6
Dunkirk;Not as warm;72;58;E;9;71%;12%;9
East Hampton;Showers and t-storms;75;56;ENE;6;83%;70%;4
Elmira;Cooler;74;56;N;9;72%;11%;6
Farmingdale;Showers and t-storms;83;57;E;7;74%;76%;4
Fort Drum;Turning sunny;77;53;ENE;13;55%;7%;9
Fulton;Not as warm;76;56;NNE;11;60%;9%;9
Glens Falls;Clouds, then sun;76;49;N;12;59%;3%;9
Islip;Showers and t-storms;82;59;E;7;69%;84%;5
Ithaca;Cooler;72;54;NW;10;78%;11%;6
Jamestown;Some sun returning;70;56;ENE;9;75%;11%;6
Massena;Not as warm;76;47;ENE;10;52%;2%;9
Montauk;Spotty showers;73;56;E;4;87%;67%;5
Montgomery;Spotty showers;83;58;NE;8;70%;72%;5
Monticello;Spotty showers;79;56;NE;8;73%;70%;6
New York;Showers and t-storms;84;62;E;7;70%;82%;4
New York Jfk;Showers and t-storms;81;58;E;9;79%;83%;4
New York Lga;Showers and t-storms;85;62;E;9;65%;82%;4
Newburgh;Showers;82;59;NNE;8;74%;84%;5
Niagara Falls;Turning sunny;74;58;ENE;11;60%;9%;7
Ogdensburg;Not as warm;76;49;ENE;10;55%;4%;9
Penn (Yan);Not as warm;71;56;NNW;8;67%;7%;7
Plattsburgh;Not as warm;73;46;N;15;54%;0%;9
Poughkeepsie;Spotty showers;82;58;NNE;8;66%;81%;9
Rochester;Not as warm;73;56;ENE;10;65%;11%;9
Rome;Rain and drizzle;81;55;NE;9;63%;54%;9
Saranac Lake;Clouds, then sun;72;37;NE;9;58%;0%;9
Shirley;Showers and t-storms;83;57;E;7;74%;84%;5
Syracuse;Not as warm;78;57;NNE;9;67%;8%;7
Watertown;Clearing;77;49;ENE;12;57%;8%;9
Wellsville;Not as warm;72;57;NE;7;72%;9%;6
Westhampton Beach;Showers and t-storms;81;55;E;6;77%;82%;5
White Plains;Spotty showers;82;58;E;9;72%;74%;5
