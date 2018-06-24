NY Forecast
Updated 8:03 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
NY Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;75;48;NNW;8;56%;25%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;45;NNW;14;60%;12%;11
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;SE;10;53%;0%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;62;NNW;16;50%;0%;11
Dansville;Mostly sunny;74;47;ESE;8;54%;0%;10
Dunkirk;Sunny and pleasant;70;51;ESE;9;63%;2%;10
East Hampton;Clouds and sunshine;77;58;E;7;63%;10%;11
Elmira;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;43;N;14;60%;10%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;59;NNE;14;53%;0%;11
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;9;53%;0%;10
Fulton;Sunshine and breezy;72;45;NW;14;52%;0%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;72;43;NNW;10;61%;25%;10
Islip;Mostly sunny;80;60;N;9;53%;0%;11
Ithaca;Lots of sun, breezy;71;44;NNE;13;63%;10%;10
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;69;47;ENE;8;66%;2%;11
Massena;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;N;9;55%;0%;10
Montauk;Clouds and sun;75;59;ESE;6;71%;14%;11
Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;49;NW;14;53%;1%;11
Monticello;Partly sunny;74;47;NNW;13;57%;2%;11
New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;62;N;15;46%;0%;11
New York Jfk;Breezy with sunshine;82;61;N;14;54%;0%;11
New York Lga;Sunshine and breezy;83;64;N;15;46%;0%;11
Newburgh;Clouds and sunshine;78;50;NNW;7;59%;1%;11
Niagara Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;NNE;8;50%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Sunny and nice;72;45;NNW;8;49%;0%;10
Penn (Yan);Sunny and breezy;72;49;SW;14;56%;0%;10
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;72;45;NW;11;57%;0%;10
Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;78;49;N;10;54%;2%;10
Rochester;Sunshine and nice;72;50;WSW;9;52%;0%;10
Rome;Partly sunny, nice;73;44;NW;10;57%;0%;10
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;66;33;N;7;62%;25%;10
Shirley;Some sun, less humid;80;58;NNE;10;58%;1%;11
Syracuse;Lots of sun, breezy;71;47;WNW;14;62%;0%;10
Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;72;44;N;10;53%;0%;10
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NE;7;57%;0%;11
Westhampton Beach;Sun and clouds;81;52;ESE;12;55%;2%;11
White Plains;Partly sunny;79;55;N;15;53%;0%;11
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather