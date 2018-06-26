NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;78;57;S;6;40%;3%;10

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;75;58;S;6;49%;25%;11

Buffalo;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;SSE;10;43%;58%;10

Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;S;2;44%;4%;11

Dansville;Mostly sunny;82;63;SSE;7;44%;56%;10

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;78;66;SSE;9;47%;59%;10

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, nice;71;62;SSW;8;55%;5%;11

Elmira;Mostly sunny;80;58;S;5;51%;25%;10

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;74;62;S;8;55%;4%;11

Fort Drum;Sunshine and nice;77;59;SE;5;43%;10%;10

Fulton;Mostly sunny;78;60;SE;3;44%;25%;10

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;SSW;5;49%;4%;10

Islip;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;S;8;48%;3%;11

Ithaca;Mostly sunny;78;57;SSE;6;51%;25%;10

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;76;62;SSE;7;54%;59%;11

Massena;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;N;5;47%;7%;10

Montauk;Mostly sunny;71;62;SSW;4;62%;4%;11

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;80;58;SW;4;45%;6%;11

Monticello;Mostly sunny;76;55;SSW;6;44%;11%;11

New York;Mostly sunny;77;65;S;8;40%;3%;11

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;S;10;53%;4%;11

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;78;65;S;8;42%;4%;11

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;79;59;S;7;46%;6%;11

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;78;66;ESE;6;44%;16%;8

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;S;5;44%;8%;10

Penn (Yan);Sunshine and nice;79;61;SSW;5;46%;25%;10

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;WSW;5;46%;4%;10

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;80;59;S;3;42%;6%;10

Rochester;Mostly sunny;79;63;SSE;9;48%;56%;10

Rome;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;SE;3;49%;13%;10

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;4;43%;4%;10

Shirley;Sunshine and nice;74;62;S;8;49%;3%;11

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;79;60;S;4;50%;25%;10

Watertown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SE;5;48%;13%;10

Wellsville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;S;8;45%;56%;11

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSW;6;52%;3%;11

White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;S;6;43%;4%;11

