NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;85;58;SSE;4;46%;2%;10
Binghamton;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SW;4;53%;3%;10
Buffalo;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;S;6;48%;4%;10
Central Park;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;N;1;46%;2%;10
Dansville;Sunny and nice;85;59;SSW;5;46%;4%;10
Dunkirk;Sunny and nice;80;63;SSE;6;53%;3%;10
East Hampton;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;SSE;6;52%;4%;10
Elmira;Sunny and nice;84;54;WSW;3;55%;3%;10
Farmingdale;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;S;7;48%;2%;10
Fort Drum;Nice with sunshine;82;63;SSW;8;47%;4%;10
Fulton;Sunny and nice;83;59;SE;5;46%;5%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;83;55;SW;5;55%;4%;10
Islip;Sunny and beautiful;81;62;SSE;7;44%;2%;10
Ithaca;Sunny and nice;82;58;SSW;4;54%;4%;10
Jamestown;Sunny and nice;78;59;S;5;55%;3%;10
Massena;Mostly sunny;85;60;SW;11;49%;4%;9
Montauk;Sunny and delightful;78;64;N;4;60%;4%;10
Montgomery;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;SSW;3;49%;1%;10
Monticello;Sunny and nice;81;56;W;5;50%;3%;10
New York;Sunny and nice;83;66;S;6;41%;1%;10
New York Jfk;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;S;8;51%;2%;10
New York Lga;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;S;7;42%;2%;10
Newburgh;Sunshine, pleasant;84;58;S;5;52%;1%;10
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;7;46%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;83;60;SSW;9;50%;4%;9
Penn (Yan);Sunny and pleasant;83;62;WSW;4;49%;5%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;85;60;WSW;8;46%;4%;9
Poughkeepsie;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;S;2;48%;2%;10
Rochester;Sunny and beautiful;85;62;SSE;5;49%;7%;10
Rome;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;E;4;54%;5%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny, nice;80;49;SW;7;49%;4%;10
Shirley;Sunny and nice;81;59;SSE;7;47%;2%;10
Syracuse;Sunny and nice;83;62;WSW;5;54%;5%;10
Watertown;Sunny and nice;81;59;S;8;51%;4%;10
Wellsville;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;S;4;49%;4%;10
Westhampton Beach;Sunny and delightful;80;54;SSE;6;49%;2%;10
White Plains;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;SSW;5;47%;2%;10
_____
